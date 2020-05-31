15504 TIBBERTON TERRACE

Amenities

JUST REDUCED! Enjoy this serene furnished lower level townhouse space for rent along with custom designed backyard. This rental efficiency includes 1 bathroom, kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, and sink, bed with cabinets, dresser, table and chairs, sofa, linens, television, wash/dryer, and more. Do you love the beach? You will love the beach scene wall! The serene backyard is fenced and features a custom patio, mini waterfall and fish pond for your relaxation and enjoyment. Lower Level sq. ft is approximately 400 square feet not including the bathroom.