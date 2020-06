Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will NOT be disappointed. This large and beautiful townhome is almost 3,000 square feet and bigger than some single family homes. This home is the epitome of relaxation, boasting a huge deck, large paver patio, fenced in backyard for privacy and much more. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Get it before its gone. Absolutely NO "Smoking" and NO "Pets".