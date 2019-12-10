15209 PEERLESS AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This house has undergone extensive renovations, down to the studs. All new systems, new kitchens/baths, roofs, windows etc. This house is located within a bevy of like homes, all of which have been totally renovated. Seller will credit a portion of the rents towards the future purchase of the property. Public utilities serve the site. Nicely sized lots. Raise Rancher with full unfinished walkout basement,New residential and commercial development is planned for the neighboring properties. Minimum lease term of 24 months, a 3% rent increase after the first twelve months of the term. This house is not currently registered in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.