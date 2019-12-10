All apartments in Brock Hall
15209 PEERLESS AVENUE

15209 Peerless Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15209 Peerless Avenue, Brock Hall, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

This house has undergone extensive renovations, down to the studs. All new systems, new kitchens/baths, roofs, windows etc. This house is located within a bevy of like homes, all of which have been totally renovated. Seller will credit a portion of the rents towards the future purchase of the property. Public utilities serve the site. Nicely sized lots. Raise Rancher with full unfinished walkout basement,New residential and commercial development is planned for the neighboring properties. Minimum lease term of 24 months, a 3% rent increase after the first twelve months of the term. This house is not currently registered in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have any available units?
15209 PEERLESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have?
Some of 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15209 PEERLESS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15209 PEERLESS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

