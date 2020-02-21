15204 PEERLESS AVENUE

Amenities

This house had undergone extensive renovations, down to the studs. All new systems. New kitchen/bath, appliance, roof, windows etc. This house is located within a bevy of like homes, all of which have been totally renovated. One of eleven being offered. Ranch style home on crawl space. Seller will credit a portion of the rents towards the future purchase of the property. Public utilities serve the property. Nicely sized lots. New residential and commercial development is planned for the neighboring properties. Minimum lease term of 24 months, a 3% rent increase after the first twelve months of the term. This house in not currently registered in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.