Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOUSE in Beech Tree. Fenced in rear. Gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops. 2 Car garage, full bath, rec. room with walk out ground level. Upper level Living Room, Powder Room and Kitchen. Laundry room on bedroom level, Master bed Room with owners suite, walk in closet, large master bath with dual vanity and heart shaped tub. NO SHOWINGS AFTER 6:30 PM, EVERY NIGHT INCLUDING WEEKENDS.