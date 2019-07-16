15110 NANCY GIBBONS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Tranquil Serenity! Stately home in the active lifestyle Beechtree Community. Great entertaining in the main living areas. Gourmet kitchen is open to eat-in area with patio door to deck for easy barbeque meals. Basement family room has slider to patio & access to 2-car garage. Bedrooms are spacious for furniture or play space. Laundry at bedroom level. Great walking & running paths in the community. Community Center has pool, tennis courts and workout spaces. Community center party room is available to rent for family events. It has a catering kitchen for preparing food. Close to Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington, DC for fun or educational outings. Smithsonian Institution has many museums with free admission (tickets may be required for popular exhibitions). This home is closest to Andrews Air Force Base, but not far from Fort Belvoir, Bolling, Fort Meade and the Naval Academy. Maryland seems like the United States in miniature. Culture, water front and mountains are all a short drive away. The area has three airports, access to the Acela and other trains and long distance freeways.