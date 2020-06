Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

JUST PAINTED!!! Four Amazing Levels of Luxurious Living in this Beautiful Townhouse located in an exclusive Gated Golf Course Community, backs to a spacious park, 4th Level Owners Suite, cozy den, gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, main level hardwoods, ceramic tile all baths, finished walk-out lower level w/gas fireplace. Luxurious and Safe all at a great price! Professionally Cleaned top to bottom. Ready for Move in.