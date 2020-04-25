All apartments in Brock Hall
14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY

14600 Turner Wootton Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

14600 Turner Wootton Parkway, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Magnificent 7 bedroom, 7 1/2 bathroom home featuring efficient kitchen with all amenities, granite counter tops, breakfast area, connecting sun room, large family room with wood burning fireplace, formal/separate dining and living room, gas fireplace, den and study on main floor. Recessed lighting. Washer and Dryer, utility room, 2nd laundry room on lower level with washer and dryer hook up. Crown molding, Wainscoting, Hardwood floors, carpet, window treatments, blinds, double staircase, master bathroom separate shower, huge master bedroom, bedrooms with individual bathrooms, extra 4th floor bedroom with beautiful custom closet. Plenty closet and shelf space. Easy access to 495, 20 minutes to downtown DC. Golf Course, Restaurant. Walking trails. Gated community. 700+ credit score preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have any available units?
14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have?
Some of 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

