14600 TURNER WOOTTON PARKWAY

Magnificent 7 bedroom, 7 1/2 bathroom home featuring efficient kitchen with all amenities, granite counter tops, breakfast area, connecting sun room, large family room with wood burning fireplace, formal/separate dining and living room, gas fireplace, den and study on main floor. Recessed lighting. Washer and Dryer, utility room, 2nd laundry room on lower level with washer and dryer hook up. Crown molding, Wainscoting, Hardwood floors, carpet, window treatments, blinds, double staircase, master bathroom separate shower, huge master bedroom, bedrooms with individual bathrooms, extra 4th floor bedroom with beautiful custom closet. Plenty closet and shelf space. Easy access to 495, 20 minutes to downtown DC. Golf Course, Restaurant. Walking trails. Gated community. 700+ credit score preferred.