14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Oak Creek Community a Gated Golf Club community in Prince George's County. 18 hole champion golf course, The Grove Restaurant and Pro Shop, are all a part of this one of kind community. This home is a 6,700 square foot on all 3 levels with a 3 car garage. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliance, an office, tray ceiling recessed lighting, Jacuzzi, fireplaces, dual vanity and much more too much to list. Home also has a wet bar, and gym in the basement with an extra bedroom and bathroom. Community has a lot to offer from the Swimming pool to tennis court,community gym, soccer, and baseball field and much more. *****No Pets******