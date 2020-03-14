All apartments in Brock Hall
14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD

14201 Dormansville Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14201 Dormansville Boulevard, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Oak Creek Community a Gated Golf Club community in Prince George's County. 18 hole champion golf course, The Grove Restaurant and Pro Shop, are all a part of this one of kind community. This home is a 6,700 square foot on all 3 levels with a 3 car garage. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliance, an office, tray ceiling recessed lighting, Jacuzzi, fireplaces, dual vanity and much more too much to list. Home also has a wet bar, and gym in the basement with an extra bedroom and bathroom. Community has a lot to offer from the Swimming pool to tennis court,community gym, soccer, and baseball field and much more. *****No Pets******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have any available units?
14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
