14201 DORMANSVILLE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Oak Creek Community a Gated Golf Club community in Prince George's County. 18 hole champion golf course, The Grove Restaurant and Pro Shop, are all a part of this one of kind community. This home is a 6,700 square foot on all 3 levels with a 3 car garage. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliance, an office, tray ceiling recessed lighting, Jacuzzi, fireplaces, dual vanity and much more too much to list. Home also has a wet bar, and gym in the basement with an extra bedroom and bathroom. Community has a lot to offer from the Swimming pool to tennis court,community gym, soccer, and baseball field and much more. *****No Pets******