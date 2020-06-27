14118 Silver Teal Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Available August 1st. Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community with a garage. Fully renovated a couple of years ago from top to bottom. New gourmet kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, porcelain tile floors. New lighting, new bathrooms with porcelain tile floors and granite top vanities. New water efficient toilets. Tenant moving out next month. Reserve your new home now.

Coming Soon! Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community. In the process of being fully renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. New gourmet kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, porcelain tile floors. New lighting, new bathrooms with porcelain tile floors and granite top vanities. New water efficient toilets. You name it, its new. Sign the lease and pick your paint colors. Don't miss this opportunity, it want last once it is completed. Reserve you new home now.