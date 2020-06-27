All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 14118 Silver Teal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
14118 Silver Teal Way
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

14118 Silver Teal Way

14118 Silver Teal Way · (301) 537-5232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

14118 Silver Teal Way, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available August 1st. Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community with a garage. Fully renovated a couple of years ago from top to bottom. New gourmet kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, porcelain tile floors. New lighting, new bathrooms with porcelain tile floors and granite top vanities. New water efficient toilets. Tenant moving out next month. Reserve your new home now.
Coming Soon! Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community. In the process of being fully renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new. New gourmet kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, porcelain tile floors. New lighting, new bathrooms with porcelain tile floors and granite top vanities. New water efficient toilets. You name it, its new. Sign the lease and pick your paint colors. Don't miss this opportunity, it want last once it is completed. Reserve you new home now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have any available units?
14118 Silver Teal Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14118 Silver Teal Way have?
Some of 14118 Silver Teal Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14118 Silver Teal Way currently offering any rent specials?
14118 Silver Teal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14118 Silver Teal Way pet-friendly?
No, 14118 Silver Teal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way offer parking?
Yes, 14118 Silver Teal Way offers parking.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14118 Silver Teal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have a pool?
Yes, 14118 Silver Teal Way has a pool.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have accessible units?
No, 14118 Silver Teal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14118 Silver Teal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14118 Silver Teal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14118 Silver Teal Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14118 Silver Teal Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall 2 BedroomsBrock Hall 3 Bedrooms
Brock Hall Apartments with GymsBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDBensville, MD
Riviera Beach, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity