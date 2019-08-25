1302 Ring Bill Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/70f42fc098 ---- SAVE THOUSANDS!!!! YOUR FIRST MONTH IS FREE!!!! Available for immediate move-in!! This large 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath WITH one car garage Town Home is located in the safe family friendly community of Perrywood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and in-unit washer and dryer this is a Must See!!! Oh Did I forget to mention - while living here your family and guests will have access to the neighborhood swimming pools, tennis/basketball courts, and football fields?? Just minutes away from I-295, I-495, Joint Base Andrews and Bolling, this one you do not want to miss! Applications accepted now. $35 Application Fee... To schedule an appointment call 301 250-1069 and follow voice prompts. Sorry, no voucher accepted. SAVE THOUSANDS!!!! YOUR FIRST MONTH IS FREE!!!! Available for immediate move-in!! This large 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath WITH one car garage town home is located in the safe, family friendly community of Perrywood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and in-unit washer and dryer this is a Must See!!! Oh Did I forget to mention - while living here your family and guest will have access to the neighborhood swimming pools, tennis/basketball courts, and football fields?? Don\'t wait, to schedule an appointment call today and follow the voice prompts. Sorry, no voucher accepted.