1139 RING BILL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ground level with garage, large rec room, full bath with new ceramic tile and toilet and private side exit. Main level with hardwood floors. Living room with box bay window. Powder room with new tile and toilet. Eat in kitchen with island, ceramic tile backsplash, pantry and double wall oven! New flooring and toilets on bedroom level. Luxury owner suite with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, plant shelf, large walk in closet and attached super bath with dual vanity and heart shaped, jetted tub. Three level bumpout. Deck perfect for entertaining. Fenced yard backs to trees. Must see!