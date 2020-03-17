All apartments in Brock Hall
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1139 RING BILL LOOP
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

1139 RING BILL LOOP

1139 Ring Bill Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Ring Bill Loop, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ground level with garage, large rec room, full bath with new ceramic tile and toilet and private side exit. Main level with hardwood floors. Living room with box bay window. Powder room with new tile and toilet. Eat in kitchen with island, ceramic tile backsplash, pantry and double wall oven! New flooring and toilets on bedroom level. Luxury owner suite with vaulted ceiling, sitting area, plant shelf, large walk in closet and attached super bath with dual vanity and heart shaped, jetted tub. Three level bumpout. Deck perfect for entertaining. Fenced yard backs to trees. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have any available units?
1139 RING BILL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have?
Some of 1139 RING BILL LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 RING BILL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1139 RING BILL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 RING BILL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1139 RING BILL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1139 RING BILL LOOP offers parking.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 RING BILL LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have a pool?
No, 1139 RING BILL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1139 RING BILL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 RING BILL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 RING BILL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 RING BILL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
