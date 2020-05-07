1100 Wood Duck Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room tennis court

ROOM FOR RENT (multiple rooms) Beautiful Home with Luxury Amenities - Rent Includes all utilities, wi-fi internet access, access to 2 kitchens, 3 living rooms, laundry room, theater room, wet-bar, 3 refrigerators and freezers, garage storage space, outdoor deck and patio, walking trails, parks and neighborhood recreational facilities, weekly house cleaning services, smart home security, stainless steel appliances, private room with lock and key.



$850 - Room A (Upper Level)

$850 - Room B (Upper Level)

$900 - Room C (Upper Level)

$1,050 - Room D (Basement)



Apply online at www.aimpm.org



No Smoking



Must be pet-friendly and respectful of housemates. Some bedrooms are unfurnished. The homeowner travels for work and stays in the master bedroom upstairs. The 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and the bedroom in the basement are available for rent. The amenities include common areas that would be shared. The homeowner has 2 friendly cats that live at the house. All bedrooms are private with lock and key.



Call/Text Danielle at 202-670-5471 for more information and to set up viewing.

Perrywood - 4 Bedrooms available for rent with luxury amenities

Utilities included