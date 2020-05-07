All apartments in Brock Hall
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:25 AM

1100 Wood Duck Court

1100 Woodduck Court · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Woodduck Court, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
ROOM FOR RENT (multiple rooms) Beautiful Home with Luxury Amenities - Rent Includes all utilities, wi-fi internet access, access to 2 kitchens, 3 living rooms, laundry room, theater room, wet-bar, 3 refrigerators and freezers, garage storage space, outdoor deck and patio, walking trails, parks and neighborhood recreational facilities, weekly house cleaning services, smart home security, stainless steel appliances, private room with lock and key.

$850 - Room A (Upper Level)
$850 - Room B (Upper Level)
$900 - Room C (Upper Level)
$1,050 - Room D (Basement)

Apply online at www.aimpm.org

No Smoking

Must be pet-friendly and respectful of housemates. Some bedrooms are unfurnished. The homeowner travels for work and stays in the master bedroom upstairs. The 3 additional bedrooms upstairs and the bedroom in the basement are available for rent. The amenities include common areas that would be shared. The homeowner has 2 friendly cats that live at the house. All bedrooms are private with lock and key.

Call/Text Danielle at 202-670-5471 for more information and to set up viewing.
Perrywood - 4 Bedrooms available for rent with luxury amenities
Utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have any available units?
1100 Wood Duck Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 1100 Wood Duck Court have?
Some of 1100 Wood Duck Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Wood Duck Court currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Wood Duck Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Wood Duck Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Wood Duck Court is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Wood Duck Court offers parking.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Wood Duck Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Wood Duck Court has a pool.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have accessible units?
No, 1100 Wood Duck Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Wood Duck Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Wood Duck Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 Wood Duck Court has units with air conditioning.

