All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 3406 ALLISON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, MD
/
3406 ALLISON STREET
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

3406 ALLISON STREET

3406 Allison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3406 Allison Street, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
close to shops, DC, Walk to Metro will be ready for move in by the end of June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have any available units?
3406 ALLISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MD.
Is 3406 ALLISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3406 ALLISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 ALLISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET offer parking?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have a pool?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 3406 ALLISON STREET has accessible units.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 ALLISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 ALLISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capitol Square
4008 38th St
Brentwood, MD 20722

Similar Pages

Brentwood 1 BedroomsBrentwood Apartments with Gym
Brentwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia