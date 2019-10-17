15504 Kennett Square Way

Amenities

This 2 story inner townhouse has 3 beds and 3.5 baths. The main level has wood flooring throughout. The tiled, open kitchen has a breakfast nook, table space, and access to the back fenced in yard. On the upper level, there is a tiled hall bath and a master bedroom that has arched ceiling and storage shelf as well as a walk in closet. The master bath has a soaking tub and a dual vanity. The basement has a washer and dryer, small storage under the stairs, bonus room, tiled full bath, and a main room. The house has recessed lighting, a community center with a pool, and trash pickup.No Housing Vouchers AcceptedSTATUS: VacantAVAILABLE DATE: Now*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).UTILITIES INCLUDED: NoneHOA: YesPET RULE: NONEBREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf HybridSMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the PropertyLEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimumSPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hoursADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older* Deposit: 100% refundable,* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.