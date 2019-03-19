All apartments in Bowleys Quarters
4041 ISSACS RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4041 ISSACS RD

4041 Issacs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Issacs Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD 21220
Bowleys Quarters

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
READY IMMEDIATELY-THREE BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS WOOD AND LAMINATE AND CARPET ARE THE FLOOR COVERS-NEW STOVE AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED-LARGE LIVING ROOM- SLIDERS OFF OF DINING ROOM TO BACK DECK OVER LOOKING FENCED BACK YARD- LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY-TWO FAMILY ROOMS IN THE LOWER LEVEL-WALK OUT TO THE BACK YARD-NEW CARPET IN LOWER LEVEL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 ISSACS RD have any available units?
4041 ISSACS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowleys Quarters, MD.
What amenities does 4041 ISSACS RD have?
Some of 4041 ISSACS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 ISSACS RD currently offering any rent specials?
4041 ISSACS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 ISSACS RD pet-friendly?
No, 4041 ISSACS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowleys Quarters.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD offer parking?
Yes, 4041 ISSACS RD offers parking.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 ISSACS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD have a pool?
No, 4041 ISSACS RD does not have a pool.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD have accessible units?
No, 4041 ISSACS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 ISSACS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 ISSACS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 ISSACS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
