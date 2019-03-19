4041 ISSACS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

READY IMMEDIATELY-THREE BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS WOOD AND LAMINATE AND CARPET ARE THE FLOOR COVERS-NEW STOVE AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED-LARGE LIVING ROOM- SLIDERS OFF OF DINING ROOM TO BACK DECK OVER LOOKING FENCED BACK YARD- LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY-TWO FAMILY ROOMS IN THE LOWER LEVEL-WALK OUT TO THE BACK YARD-NEW CARPET IN LOWER LEVEL