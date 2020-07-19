Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15506 NORWEGIAN COURT
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15506 NORWEGIAN COURT
15506 Norwegian Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15506 Norwegian Court, Bowie, MD 20716
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhome with two large bedrooms and two large bathrooms. Conveniently located in Bowie.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have any available units?
15506 NORWEGIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bowie, MD
.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
Is 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15506 NORWEGIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bowie
.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15506 NORWEGIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
