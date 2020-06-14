Sign Up
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:32 PM
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD 20716
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$1,599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have any available units?
14909 Health Center Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bowie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14909 Health Center Drive have?
Some of 14909 Health Center Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14909 Health Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14909 Health Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 Health Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive offer parking?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive has a pool.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
