14909 Health Center Drive.
14909 Health Center Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:32 PM

14909 Health Center Drive

14909 Health Center Drive ·
Location

14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14909 Health Center Drive have any available units?
14909 Health Center Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14909 Health Center Drive have?
Some of 14909 Health Center Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 Health Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14909 Health Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 Health Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive offer parking?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive has a pool.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 14909 Health Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 Health Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14909 Health Center Drive has units with dishwashers.

