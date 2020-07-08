All apartments in Bowie
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

1116 PATRIOT LANE

1116 Patriot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 level townhome with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Deck with fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have any available units?
1116 PATRIOT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 1116 PATRIOT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 PATRIOT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 PATRIOT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE offer parking?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have a pool?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 PATRIOT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 PATRIOT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

