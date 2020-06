Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Newly renovated Top Floor Condo, new counter tops, appliances , flooring and freshly painted bedrooms, 1 full bath with ceramic tile. Front facing condo with balcony that overlook a scenic view. Community pool , tot lot close to DC and Baltimore Washington Parkway for easy commute. Rental vouchers will be consider and are welcome. Note property has not be voucher approval at this time. The property can also be purchased for $120,000. Cash offers are desirable.**NO PETS**