8702 63rd Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Over 980 sq ft comfortable livable space with wooden,carpeted and tiled floors.

4 Large Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

Kitchen with stainless Frigidare Gallery appliances including convection oven and tiled flooring.

Fully finished walked out Basement

Deck off of kitchen.

Backyard.



Great location off Kenilworth Ave, Close to Rt. 193 (University Blvd), Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.

Available Features: Comcast and Verizon, Viasat, RCN service in the area.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.