Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:54 AM

8702 63rd Avenue

8702 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8702 63rd Avenue, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Over 980 sq ft comfortable livable space with wooden,carpeted and tiled floors.
4 Large Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Kitchen with stainless Frigidare Gallery appliances including convection oven and tiled flooring.
Fully finished walked out Basement
Deck off of kitchen.
Backyard.

Great location off Kenilworth Ave, Close to Rt. 193 (University Blvd), Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.
Available Features: Comcast and Verizon, Viasat, RCN service in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 63rd Avenue have any available units?
8702 63rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berwyn Heights, MD.
What amenities does 8702 63rd Avenue have?
Some of 8702 63rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8702 63rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 63rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 63rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8702 63rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

