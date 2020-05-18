8702 63rd Avenue

Amenities
Over 980 sq ft comfortable livable space with wooden,carpeted and tiled floors.
4 Large Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Kitchen with stainless Frigidare Gallery appliances including convection oven and tiled flooring.
Fully finished walked out Basement
Deck off of kitchen.
Backyard.
Great location off Kenilworth Ave, Close to Rt. 193 (University Blvd), Grocery stores, Coffee shops and Restaurants.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only.
Available Features: Comcast and Verizon, Viasat, RCN service in the area.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
