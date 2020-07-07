All apartments in Berwyn Heights
8522 EDMONSTON ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020

8522 EDMONSTON ROAD

8522 Edmonston Road · (240) 988-1626
Location

8522 Edmonston Road, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Discover Serenity! Outside has a large raised garden bed, and a greenhouse for 4 season gardening! Fully fenced yard, driveway parking along with 1 garage space. Bonus exercise room in the garage! Inside features HW floors, galley kitchen, separate dining, and entry level bedroom and bath. Upstairs boasts a separate study space along with the master bedroom, walk in closet and full bath. Grass service included in rent. Excellent credit only considered, renters insurance required. Owner is using 2 garage spaces and 2nd floor of garage as storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have any available units?
8522 EDMONSTON ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8522 EDMONSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berwyn Heights.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8522 EDMONSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
