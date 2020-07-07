8522 EDMONSTON ROAD

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym

Discover Serenity! Outside has a large raised garden bed, and a greenhouse for 4 season gardening! Fully fenced yard, driveway parking along with 1 garage space. Bonus exercise room in the garage! Inside features HW floors, galley kitchen, separate dining, and entry level bedroom and bath. Upstairs boasts a separate study space along with the master bedroom, walk in closet and full bath. Grass service included in rent. Excellent credit only considered, renters insurance required. Owner is using 2 garage spaces and 2nd floor of garage as storage.