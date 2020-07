Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

RECENTLY REDUCED!!GORGEOUS HOME WAITING FOR YOU!!! Why Drive? You are close to everything!! Grocery, Mall, University of Maryland, Movies, etc. Minutes away from the beltway and Route 50. Feel free to entertain or just relax on the covered porch, or have a cookout in your huge back yard. This house will go quick!! Put in your application TODAY!