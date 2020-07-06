All apartments in Bensville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

9133 Maytide Street

9133 Maytide Street · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Maytide Street, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
online portal
A pet friendly 2 story with spacious floor plan, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 updated bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with off street parking. The kitchen has an extended kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and sunroom. There is a Livingroom with stone faced gas fired place and French door access to office. On this level there is also laundry room and mud room with washer/dryer included, and access to the 2 car garage. The formal Dining room has a tray ceiling, chair rails, and connects to the sitting room. The lower level is a fully finished basement. The main room has a wet bar with wine rack and granite countertops. The main room has access to walk up to backyard, theater room, and tiled full bath. The Upper level Master Bedroom has access to dual walk in closet. The master bath is tiled with dual vanity sink, jetted tub, and separate shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a full tiled hall bath. Ceiling fans, hardwood flooring carpet, intercom system, and prewired ethernet throughout the home. Great location for commuting, closet to shopping, amenities, medical/dental services, and schools.
LANDSCAPING INCLUDED

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
*$25/monthly Resident Benefit Package to include positive credit reporting for on time payments, HVAC filter change every 3 months, online portal set up for 24 hour maintenance access and rental payments.

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Maytide Street have any available units?
9133 Maytide Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 9133 Maytide Street have?
Some of 9133 Maytide Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 Maytide Street currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Maytide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Maytide Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 Maytide Street is pet friendly.
Does 9133 Maytide Street offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Maytide Street offers parking.
Does 9133 Maytide Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9133 Maytide Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Maytide Street have a pool?
No, 9133 Maytide Street does not have a pool.
Does 9133 Maytide Street have accessible units?
No, 9133 Maytide Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Maytide Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 Maytide Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Maytide Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9133 Maytide Street has units with air conditioning.
