8318 Knighthood Place

Kingsview Beauty 3BR/2.5BA/Garage Parking - Located in the Kingsview community, this lovely 3-level townhome features garage parking, family room with fireplace, living/dining/kitchen level perfect for entertaining, MBR with en suite bath. Kingsview offers its residents ample walking/riding trails, pool and tennis courts, soccer field; private rear yard; washer/dryer. Minutes to all major shopping, entertainment and commuting routes. Pets allowed with management approval (non-refundable fee applies).



(RLNE3414093)