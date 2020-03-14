All apartments in Bensville
8318 Knighthood Place

Location

8318 Knighthood Place, Bensville, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Kingsview Beauty 3BR/2.5BA/Garage Parking - Located in the Kingsview community, this lovely 3-level townhome features garage parking, family room with fireplace, living/dining/kitchen level perfect for entertaining, MBR with en suite bath. Kingsview offers its residents ample walking/riding trails, pool and tennis courts, soccer field; private rear yard; washer/dryer. Minutes to all major shopping, entertainment and commuting routes. Pets allowed with management approval (non-refundable fee applies).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Knighthood Place have any available units?
8318 Knighthood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8318 Knighthood Place have?
Some of 8318 Knighthood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Knighthood Place currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Knighthood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Knighthood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8318 Knighthood Place is pet friendly.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Knighthood Place offers parking.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8318 Knighthood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place have a pool?
Yes, 8318 Knighthood Place has a pool.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place have accessible units?
No, 8318 Knighthood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8318 Knighthood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Knighthood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Knighthood Place does not have units with air conditioning.

