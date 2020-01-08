2900 HUNT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful brick Split Level situated on a large corner lot on just over 1/2 acre. Nice fenced back yard with deck overlooking peaceful lot. 2 car garage with door opener. Hardwood floors featured on main living area with living room, dining room and kitchen. Downstairs has huge family room, laundry/storage area and half bath. The upper level is where you'll find The master bedroom with master bath and 2 other bedrooms and another full bath. All bedrooms having ceiling fans with lights. Freshly Painted. Excellent commuter location, close to Route 210, Indian Head Highway and minutes to the Beltway.Application Process through Listing2Leasing with $75 application fee per person. Link will be sent to youPets case by case. Pets - $100.00 extra per month Security Deposit plus first month's rent to move in.Owner will provide lawn maintenance for a monthly fee of $100