All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 2900 HUNT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
2900 HUNT COURT
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

2900 HUNT COURT

2900 Hunt Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2900 Hunt Court, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brick Split Level situated on a large corner lot on just over 1/2 acre. Nice fenced back yard with deck overlooking peaceful lot. 2 car garage with door opener. Hardwood floors featured on main living area with living room, dining room and kitchen. Downstairs has huge family room, laundry/storage area and half bath. The upper level is where you'll find The master bedroom with master bath and 2 other bedrooms and another full bath. All bedrooms having ceiling fans with lights. Freshly Painted. Excellent commuter location, close to Route 210, Indian Head Highway and minutes to the Beltway.Application Process through Listing2Leasing with $75 application fee per person. Link will be sent to youPets case by case. Pets - $100.00 extra per month Security Deposit plus first month's rent to move in.Owner will provide lawn maintenance for a monthly fee of $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 HUNT COURT have any available units?
2900 HUNT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 2900 HUNT COURT have?
Some of 2900 HUNT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 HUNT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2900 HUNT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 HUNT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 HUNT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2900 HUNT COURT offers parking.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 HUNT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT have a pool?
No, 2900 HUNT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2900 HUNT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 HUNT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 HUNT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 HUNT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville Apartments with BalconyBensville Apartments with Parking
Bensville Apartments with PoolBensville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VALandover, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University