3 bedroom apartments
391 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
2 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1150 sqft
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3546 CHERRY HILL COURT
3546 Cherry Hill Court, Beltsville, MD
Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath, fenced yard, deck, new carpet, ceramic floors in the kitchen, new cooking range, dishwasher, assigned parking. Hurry this beauty won't last. Please call showing contact for showing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1062 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7220 SILVER THORN WAY
7220 Silver Thorn Way, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA town house, located close to the MARC train and major highway 295/95/495. Available to move in by 08/01/2020. Bring in your applications. This will not last. Please wear a mask before entering home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North College Park
1 Unit Available
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
College Park Woods
1 Unit Available
9332 LIMESTONE PLACE
9332 Limestone Place, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1337 sqft
AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Single Family home dvided into 2 units. This is the main level of the home and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lovely wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2718 HUNTERS GATE TER
2718 Hunters Gate Terrace, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely End unit townhome with finished walkout Basement. New flooring, freshly painted, large rooms, Kitchens open to family room with fireplace. Large oversize deck.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
113 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
