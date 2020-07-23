297 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beltsville, MD

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4403 Romlon St
4403 Romlon Street, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
966 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome Home to this Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo with All Utilities Included! This home features brand new carpet throughout, a private balcony, beautiful built-in shelving in the living room, and plenty of closet space! Easy

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
11380 CHERRY HILL ROAD
11380 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
Clean and Spacious 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths condo in Montgomery County. Newly renovated, laundry in building. Utilities 135/mo flat. Move-in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Beltsville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1110 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
20 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
31 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1278 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Beltsville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
16 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1051 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
16 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
9 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
13 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
12 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
11 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
16 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Beltsville, MD

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Beltsville offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Beltsville offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Beltsville. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

