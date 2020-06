Amenities

Conveniently located, well maintained, and spacious two bedroom two bath condo. Stainless still appliances, freshly painted, hardwood floor in living and dining room and new carpet in bedrooms. Gas and water is included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric. Enjoy at the balcony.