Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Avail 4/20. WOW! 3 bedroom / 3 full bathrooms just off Rt 1! Large fenced backyard. Wood burning fireplace in formal living room. Bedroom and full bath on main level. Office and full back in basement! Laundry in basement. 2 car detached garage. Central to transportation Rt 1, 95, 495 and all the shopping you need! See photos!