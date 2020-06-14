25 Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD with hardwood floors

Did you know Bel Air is home to the first person to receive a medical diploma in the United States? John Archer got his degree in the mid-1700s.

Bel Air is a town in the county of Harford, Maryland. It is also the seat of the Harford County government and one of three main towns of the Bel Air-Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Maryland Urban Area. An excellent choice for those who love a bustling, yet tight-knit community atmosphere, Bel Air is home to many wonderful shops, cafes, historic landmarks, and parks in its downtown Main Street district. History buffs and outdoor lovers: this spot is for you!