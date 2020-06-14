25 Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD with hardwood floors
Did you know Bel Air is home to the first person to receive a medical diploma in the United States? John Archer got his degree in the mid-1700s.
Bel Air is a town in the county of Harford, Maryland. It is also the seat of the Harford County government and one of three main towns of the Bel Air-Aberdeen-Havre de Grace Maryland Urban Area. An excellent choice for those who love a bustling, yet tight-knit community atmosphere, Bel Air is home to many wonderful shops, cafes, historic landmarks, and parks in its downtown Main Street district. History buffs and outdoor lovers: this spot is for you! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bel Air renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.