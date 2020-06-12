/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1733 CHESTERFIELD SQUARE
1733 Chesterfield Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet.
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
132 DREXEL DRIVE
132 Drexel Drive, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 DREXEL DRIVE in Bel Air North. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Queen Anne Square
1825 Queen Anne Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEL AIR - VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse. New Carpet / New Paint. Finished basement with fireplace. Great Bel Air location. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1933 MEDALLION COURT
1933 Medallion Court, Bel Air North, MD
This stunning 4BR stone colonial is situated on a 1/2 acre lot that backs to a wooded natural protection area. Enter into the 2 story grand foyer flooded with natural light to the open living/dining room with hardwood flooring.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1850 GLENDALE LANE
1850 Glendale Lane, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
Village Thomas Run - Well Maintained, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Eat-In Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Granite. Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room. Master Suite w/ Full Bath. Deck Off Main Level.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. HARDWOOD floors. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD
2024 Churchville Road, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1900 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2213 MELROSE LANE
2213 Melrose Lane, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
No Pets. Property is still in its final stages of renovation. Interior work should be AVAILABLE BY 6-15-2020
Similar Pages
Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air Apartments with BalconyBel Air Apartments with Balcony
Bel Air Apartments with BalconyBel Air Apartments with GarageBel Air Apartments with GarageBel Air Apartments with GymBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with Pool
Bel Air Apartments with PoolBel Air Apartments with PoolBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Pet Friendly PlacesBel Air Pet Friendly PlacesBel Air Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA