610 MOORES MILL ROAD.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Moores Mill Crossing is a 2 building age 55+ community w plenty of parking at rear & backing to woods. Well maintained & lightly lived in 1st floor condo with main building entrance or use private entrance directly onto patio. 2 bedroom & 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room & eat-in kitchen. Elevator building backs to open space and trees. Quiet. Recent paint and carpet. Owner pays condo fee, water & sewer. Just pay BGE, cable & enjoy! Agent is owner. All appointments through agent/owner. Photos coming by July 6th.