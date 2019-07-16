All apartments in Bel Air
610 MOORES MILL ROAD.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

610 MOORES MILL ROAD

610 Moores Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Moores Mill Road, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Moores Mill Crossing is a 2 building age 55+ community w plenty of parking at rear & backing to woods. Well maintained & lightly lived in 1st floor condo with main building entrance or use private entrance directly onto patio. 2 bedroom & 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room & eat-in kitchen. Elevator building backs to open space and trees. Quiet. Recent paint and carpet. Owner pays condo fee, water & sewer. Just pay BGE, cable & enjoy! Agent is owner. All appointments through agent/owner. Photos coming by July 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have any available units?
610 MOORES MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have?
Some of 610 MOORES MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 MOORES MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
610 MOORES MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 MOORES MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 MOORES MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 MOORES MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

