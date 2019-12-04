All apartments in Bel Air
604 SQUIRE LANE

Location

604 Squire Lane, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a well sought after English Country Manor, situated just steps away from the manor house. This neighborhood is located near shopping at Harford Mall and the many restaurants of Bel Air with close proximity to main roads. The Condo offers an open and bright floor plan, fireplace, closed in sun-room to use all year around. Newer HVAC system. Amazing amenities, including pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. MUST SEE! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and pool. Tenant required to pay electric. The lease is for a minimum of 1 year and the Owner is offering a discount of $50 dollars per month for an extended Lease. The condo is currently partially furnished and can convey. No Pets or Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have any available units?
604 SQUIRE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 604 SQUIRE LANE have?
Some of 604 SQUIRE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 SQUIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
604 SQUIRE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 SQUIRE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 604 SQUIRE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE offer parking?
No, 604 SQUIRE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 SQUIRE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 604 SQUIRE LANE has a pool.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 604 SQUIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 SQUIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 SQUIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 SQUIRE LANE has units with air conditioning.

