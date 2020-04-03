43 E GORDON STREET

Amenities

New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light. Modern chef quality kitchens with wood cabinets, granite countertops, Energy Star and stainless steel appliances. USB plug-ins each bedroom. Smart, programmable thermostats by NEST. Hardwood flooring. Near walking trails, and downtown Bel Air attractions. Full sized washer and dryer in each unit. Bicycle storage. Pet friendly building. Electric car charging station on site. Please inquire to get current availability, pricing and sizes of all the units. Also being built at this location are 8 apartments in the historic Academy Building that will also be available for lease. 24 hour emergency maintenance. No tours currently as this project is under construction. Estimated delivery July 2020.