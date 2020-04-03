All apartments in Bel Air
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

43 E GORDON STREET

43 East Gordon Street · (410) 879-7466
Location

43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
carport
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
new construction
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light. Modern chef quality kitchens with wood cabinets, granite countertops, Energy Star and stainless steel appliances. USB plug-ins each bedroom. Smart, programmable thermostats by NEST. Hardwood flooring. Near walking trails, and downtown Bel Air attractions. Full sized washer and dryer in each unit. Bicycle storage. Pet friendly building. Electric car charging station on site. Please inquire to get current availability, pricing and sizes of all the units. Also being built at this location are 8 apartments in the historic Academy Building that will also be available for lease. 24 hour emergency maintenance. No tours currently as this project is under construction. Estimated delivery July 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 E GORDON STREET have any available units?
43 E GORDON STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 E GORDON STREET have?
Some of 43 E GORDON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 E GORDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43 E GORDON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E GORDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 E GORDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43 E GORDON STREET does offer parking.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 E GORDON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET have a pool?
No, 43 E GORDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 43 E GORDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 E GORDON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 E GORDON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 E GORDON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
