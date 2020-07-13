/
pet friendly apartments
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Havre de Grace, MD
5 Units Available
South Havre de Grace
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Results within 5 miles of Havre de Grace
23 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
2 Units Available
Aberdeen
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
10 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
187 Engle Avenue
187 Engle Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom single family home with basement located in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a very large eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms, new carpet throughout house, basement
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Havre de Grace
20 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
3 Units Available
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1404 F Golden Rod Ct.
1404 Golden Rod Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1404 F Golden Rod Ct. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom Condo - Property offers a large living room, dining area and 2 large size bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
