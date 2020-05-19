Great Rental Opportunity in Irwin's Choice. Three Bedrooms. Cozy eat in kitchen with sliders to the deck. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and a finished basement. Trash removal is included in the rent. AT THIS TIME THE SELLER IS REQUIRING GOOD CREDIT. Additional $25.00 per pet rent per month. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have any available units?
927 FELICIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 927 FELICIA COURT have?
Some of 927 FELICIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 FELICIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
927 FELICIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 FELICIA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 FELICIA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT offer parking?
No, 927 FELICIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 FELICIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have a pool?
No, 927 FELICIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 927 FELICIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 FELICIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 FELICIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 FELICIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
