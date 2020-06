Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful end unit town home ready for you to move in May 15. Main floor is situated with a grand open kitchen featuring granite counter tops that overlooks into the living room with a fire place and access to the outside deck. Separate dining room space. Second level offers 3 bedrooms. Master suite with ensuite including a jacuzzi tub. Lower level with additional bedroom, full bath and family room with plenty of storage. Call or text Tony today at 443-531-9954.