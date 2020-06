217 BYNUM RIDGE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

TWO APARTMENTS AVAILABLE. EACH APARTMENT PERFECT FOR 1 PERSON. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM & EAT-IN KITCHEN. SEP METERED W GAS FURNACE & A.C. LAUNDRY ROOM IN L.L. , PLENTY OF PARKING, WELL MAINTAINED. LOCATED IN 1900 FARMHOUSE FULLY REMODELLED INTO 6 APARTMENTS, RARELY AVAILABLE. (PRESENT TENANT STAYED 11 YEARS). OWNER DOES LANDSCAPING, SNOW, TRASH, WATER. TENANT DOES BG&E & CABLE. ON 1+ ACRES, GARDENING OK. QUIET PRIVATE BUILDING, CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING. AGENT/OWNER TO MEET FOR SHOWING. CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1.