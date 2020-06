Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet. Fully finished basement with wood burning fireplace & walk out to the back yard. Large laundry room with lots of storage. Deck. Fully fenced yard.Must use WEICHERT REALTORS application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!