1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Phenomenal opportunity to live in a great neighborhood in desired Bel Air, MD! Huge townhouse available 7/1/2020! Almost 3,000 sq footage of space to use over 3 levels. Home includes a fully finished basement with walkout, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan with fireplace, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space, and 2+ car garage with driveway, and plenty of storage. 3 large bedrooms, including a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and perfect location being in between Rt.1 and I-95. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG.