All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE

1624 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1624 Livingston Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Phenomenal opportunity to live in a great neighborhood in desired Bel Air, MD! Huge townhouse available 7/1/2020! Almost 3,000 sq footage of space to use over 3 levels. Home includes a fully finished basement with walkout, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan with fireplace, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space, and 2+ car garage with driveway, and plenty of storage. 3 large bedrooms, including a master bathroom and walk-in closet. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and perfect location being in between Rt.1 and I-95. THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have any available units?
1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 LIVINGSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College