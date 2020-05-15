All apartments in Bel Air North
154 DREXEL DR

154 Drexel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

154 Drexel Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO PETS! Sparkling, Clean and Extremely Well Maintained Townhome in Marywood! This three level townhome features a spacious main level living room and kitchen with ample dining space and main level powder room! Sliding glass doors on the main level lead to a nice deck for outdoor dining and entertaining! The upper level features three bedrooms and a full bath! The lower level of this home is fully finished with a family room space, additional room that is perfect for an office or den, separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a full bath in the lower level as well! Trash is included in the rent as is the monthly HOA fee. No Pets will be Entertained! Truly a very nice rental and a great place to call home! Application Fee is $55.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 DREXEL DR have any available units?
154 DREXEL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 154 DREXEL DR have?
Some of 154 DREXEL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 DREXEL DR currently offering any rent specials?
154 DREXEL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 DREXEL DR pet-friendly?
No, 154 DREXEL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 154 DREXEL DR offer parking?
Yes, 154 DREXEL DR offers parking.
Does 154 DREXEL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 DREXEL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 DREXEL DR have a pool?
No, 154 DREXEL DR does not have a pool.
Does 154 DREXEL DR have accessible units?
No, 154 DREXEL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 154 DREXEL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 DREXEL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 DREXEL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 DREXEL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

