154 DREXEL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NO PETS! Sparkling, Clean and Extremely Well Maintained Townhome in Marywood! This three level townhome features a spacious main level living room and kitchen with ample dining space and main level powder room! Sliding glass doors on the main level lead to a nice deck for outdoor dining and entertaining! The upper level features three bedrooms and a full bath! The lower level of this home is fully finished with a family room space, additional room that is perfect for an office or den, separate laundry room with washer and dryer and a full bath in the lower level as well! Trash is included in the rent as is the monthly HOA fee. No Pets will be Entertained! Truly a very nice rental and a great place to call home! Application Fee is $55.00