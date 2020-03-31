1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Single Family Home in Vineyard Oak . This home has it all! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Master bedroom oasis on main level with sitting room and attached luxury bathroom featuring separate shower, tub plus dual sinks. Bedroom sitting room has wall of doors opening u to rear yard. Gourmet kitchen opens to 2 story family room with gas fireplace. Walkout from kitchen to composite deck overlooking extensively landscaped fenced in yard. Upper level features 3 large bedroom and 2 full bath. Lower level in-law suite with it's own small kitchen, laundry and dual entry full bathroom. Spread out in the huge rec room with bar perfect for entertaining and watching your favorite movies or sporting events. Large storage room as well completes the lower level. Convenient location near schools, shopping and major highways.