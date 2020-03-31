All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN

1431 Eagle Ridge Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1431 Eagle Ridge Run, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Vineyard Oak . This home has it all! Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Master bedroom oasis on main level with sitting room and attached luxury bathroom featuring separate shower, tub plus dual sinks. Bedroom sitting room has wall of doors opening u to rear yard. Gourmet kitchen opens to 2 story family room with gas fireplace. Walkout from kitchen to composite deck overlooking extensively landscaped fenced in yard. Upper level features 3 large bedroom and 2 full bath. Lower level in-law suite with it's own small kitchen, laundry and dual entry full bathroom. Spread out in the huge rec room with bar perfect for entertaining and watching your favorite movies or sporting events. Large storage room as well completes the lower level. Convenient location near schools, shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have any available units?
1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have?
Some of 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN currently offering any rent specials?
1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN pet-friendly?
No, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN offer parking?
Yes, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN offers parking.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have a pool?
No, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN does not have a pool.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have accessible units?
No, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 EAGLE RIDGE RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College