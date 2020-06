1001 JEANETT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH END OF GROUP ON A PARKLIKE SETTING IN BEL AIR FEATURES SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL DECOR & SUN FILLED ROOMS ~ 3 STORY BUMPOUT ~ LARGE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO SUNROOM/DEN, HAS SLIDER TO REAR YARD~ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH. MASTER BEDROOM #1 HAS 2 WALKIN CLOSETS, VAULTED CEILING & BATH WITH SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINK. MASTER BEDROOM #2 HAS DUAL ENTRY BATH ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, POSSIBLE 3RD BEDROOM & FULL BATH PLUS STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM ~ PLENTY OF PARKING ~ IN EXCELLENT CONDITION & HAS BEEN GENTLY LIVED IN ~ NO PETS OR SMOKERS PLEASE