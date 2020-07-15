Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore Highlands
Find more places like 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore Highlands, MD
/
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
3612 Annapolis Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3612 Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The first floor is use as commercials; Sushi restaurant and Barber shopThe second floor unit #1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore Highlands, MD
.
Is 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore Highlands
.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offer parking?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
