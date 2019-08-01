All apartments in Baltimore Highlands
Find more places like 2914 VERMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore Highlands, MD
/
2914 VERMONT AVENUE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

2914 VERMONT AVENUE

2914 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2914 Vermont Avenue, Baltimore Highlands, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great unit. VERY clean and in good condition. Tenant pays for cooking gas and electric all other utilities included. Laundry is shared laundry with hours 8-8. NO Pets and NO smoking in unit. Tenant has use of partial basement for storage and laundry. Screen porch and front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have any available units?
2914 VERMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
What amenities does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 2914 VERMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 VERMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2914 VERMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 VERMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore Highlands.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 VERMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDLinthicum, MDBrooklyn Park, MDLansdowne, MDArbutus, MDFerndale, MDPasadena, MD
Elkridge, MDIlchester, MDWoodlawn, MDRiviera Beach, MDDundalk, MDLochearn, MDGambrills, MDSeverna Park, MDRosedale, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College