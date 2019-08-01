Great unit. VERY clean and in good condition. Tenant pays for cooking gas and electric all other utilities included. Laundry is shared laundry with hours 8-8. NO Pets and NO smoking in unit. Tenant has use of partial basement for storage and laundry. Screen porch and front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have any available units?
2914 VERMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
What amenities does 2914 VERMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 2914 VERMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 VERMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2914 VERMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.