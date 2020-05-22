Amenities

5424 Marlin Street Available 07/08/19 Updated & Spacious Home Corner Lot in Manor Lake of Rockville - Large split-level with eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, updated bathrooms, hardwood flooring, loads of living space, fully finished basement, carport, 3 season sun room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with 5th on main level. Formal living room and separate family room. Desirable location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, major commuter routes and the ICC!! Few miles to Rockville & Twinbrook METRO stops on the RED LINE, easy access to RideOn Bus. Community pools in close vicinity (membership required).



