Aspen Hill, MD
5424 Marlin Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

5424 Marlin Street

5424 Marlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Marlin Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
5424 Marlin Street Available 07/08/19 Updated & Spacious Home Corner Lot in Manor Lake of Rockville - Large split-level with eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, updated bathrooms, hardwood flooring, loads of living space, fully finished basement, carport, 3 season sun room. 4 bedrooms upstairs with 5th on main level. Formal living room and separate family room. Desirable location close to shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, major commuter routes and the ICC!! Few miles to Rockville & Twinbrook METRO stops on the RED LINE, easy access to RideOn Bus. Community pools in close vicinity (membership required).

(RLNE4124006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Marlin Street have any available units?
5424 Marlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 5424 Marlin Street have?
Some of 5424 Marlin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Marlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Marlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Marlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Marlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 5424 Marlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Marlin Street offers parking.
Does 5424 Marlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Marlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Marlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 5424 Marlin Street has a pool.
Does 5424 Marlin Street have accessible units?
No, 5424 Marlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Marlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Marlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5424 Marlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5424 Marlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
