Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4227 Great Oak Road

4227 Great Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Great Oak Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Oak - Stunning single family home for rent! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with garage. Open concept main level with gleaming hardwood floors and double sided wood burning fireplace. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar seating. The upper level features spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. Finished lower level with walk-out to large back patio and yard. Owner will replace lower level carpet before lease begins. Conveniently located minutes to the ICC, public transit, and other major commuter routes. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Great Oak Road have any available units?
4227 Great Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4227 Great Oak Road have?
Some of 4227 Great Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Great Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Great Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Great Oak Road pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Great Oak Road offers parking.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road have a pool?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 Great Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4227 Great Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
