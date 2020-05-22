4227 Great Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Oak - Stunning single family home for rent! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with garage. Open concept main level with gleaming hardwood floors and double sided wood burning fireplace. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar seating. The upper level features spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. Finished lower level with walk-out to large back patio and yard. Owner will replace lower level carpet before lease begins. Conveniently located minutes to the ICC, public transit, and other major commuter routes. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5019179)