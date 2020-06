Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Stainless appliances being installed over the weekend. Great home, location and amenities! This all brick END UNIT town home offers a gated community, outdoor pool, & tot lot. The updated town home boast fresh paint, granite counters, new la floors and has indoor & outdoor space. This community is close to shopping, metro, ICC, bus, etc. Montgomery Chase is Silver Spring best kept secret! Pet deposit $500.