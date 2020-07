Amenities

Ready to move in 2BR 1.5 bath Townhouse condo in Fabulous gated community. This home has recently been renovated with new carpet and a freshly painted. This excellent location is close to Glenmont Metro (Red LIne) and close to shopping. Community includes tot lots/picnic areas, pool. The home has been outfitted with new washer and dryer . One key fob available for gated entrance.